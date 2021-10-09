Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,805 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 156.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 144.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

