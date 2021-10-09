Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 133.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

