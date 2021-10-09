Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

