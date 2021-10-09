Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,210 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of AXT worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.06 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

