Fundamental Research Cuts Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target to C$0.70

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from C$2.23 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KIDZ opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. Kidoz has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.74 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

