Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 67,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 58,344 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

