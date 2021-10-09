FY2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $68.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

