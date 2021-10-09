FY2021 EPS Estimates for Petrofac Limited Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Petrofac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POFCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

