FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

VG stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.