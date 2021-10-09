FY2022 EPS Estimates for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Raised by Analyst

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.41. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

