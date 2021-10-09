FY2023 EPS Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OMVJF stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $63.25.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.52. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

