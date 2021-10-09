G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.