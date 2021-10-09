Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.42.

GLPG stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $148.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Capital International Investors increased its position in Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after acquiring an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

