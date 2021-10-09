Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.38) on Friday. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46). The company has a market cap of £202.67 million and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

