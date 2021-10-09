GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.84 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.