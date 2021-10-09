Gartner (NYSE:IT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $323.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gartner have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters and raised full year 2021 guidance. The company offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. Consistency in share buybacks boost investor confidence. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $304.10 on Tuesday. Gartner has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

