General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

NYSE GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

