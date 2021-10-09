General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,284,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of General Dynamics worth $3,818,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 297,564 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

