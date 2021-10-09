Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $572.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.50 million to $582.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $875.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $67.26.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

