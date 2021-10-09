GeoCoin (GEO) Price Up 63.5% Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 63.5% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2,445.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00046243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00326067 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,231.83 or 1.00066043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

