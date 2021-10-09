Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $729,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.