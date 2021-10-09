Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $799,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $291.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

