Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of AutoZone worth $643,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,681.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,617.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,525.09. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

