Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 75,848 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $625,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $236.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.90 and its 200-day moving average is $215.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

