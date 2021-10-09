Geode Capital Management LLC Has $696.98 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,407,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,770 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $696,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after acquiring an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,684,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

