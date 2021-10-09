Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of DexCom worth $744,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $529.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.75. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

