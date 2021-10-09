Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a C$23.00 price target by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.54.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 35.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.17. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

