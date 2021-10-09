Gitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.36 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.12 or 0.00014759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $115.36 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00230820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012188 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.