Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QYLG opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

