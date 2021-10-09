Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Globus Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $76.07 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

