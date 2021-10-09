Golden Independence Mining (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) were up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 27,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 64,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.13.

About Golden Independence Mining (OTCMKTS:GIDMF)

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

