Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

