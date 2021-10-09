GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 864,463 shares worth $36,528,484. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GDRX traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. 1,220,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.