GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

GoodRx stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.55. 1,220,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,720. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.79 per share, for a total transaction of $138,686.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 864,463 shares valued at $36,528,484. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

