Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.21. 37,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 61,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$926.16 million and a PE ratio of -154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.71.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total value of C$650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,535 shares in the company, valued at C$14,616,680.75.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

