Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Several research analysts have commented on GPL shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,087. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.78. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 737,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.