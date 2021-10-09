Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 703.63 ($9.19).

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 739.50 ($9.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 771.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.43. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 564.40 ($7.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

