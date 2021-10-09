Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Employers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Employers by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

EIG opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

