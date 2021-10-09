Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

