Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 519 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

FIZZ opened at $54.90 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

