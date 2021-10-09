Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 618 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AAR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

