Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,816,000 after acquiring an additional 322,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.