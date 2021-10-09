Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
