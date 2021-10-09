Grumpy.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,745.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $8,745.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00239335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00101864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,512,348,634,978 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

