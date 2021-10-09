Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRGLY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

