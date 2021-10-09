Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

