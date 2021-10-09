HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $135.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

