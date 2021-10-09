Head to Head Review: Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) versus Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -10.72% -13.69% -7.78% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.28 -$49.34 million ($1.79) -8.65 Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sierra Wireless and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 3 4 5 0 2.17 Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus target price of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Sierra Wireless.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

