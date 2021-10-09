Head to Head Survey: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ShockWave Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 103.50 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -100.31 SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 56.11 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ShockWave Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24% SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

