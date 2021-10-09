Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 19,070 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $147.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

